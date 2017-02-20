SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOKS SALATHIP IS TRANSFORMED INTO AN EXOTIC THAI NIGHT MARKET EVERY THURSDAY

SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOKS SALATHIP IS TRANSFORMED INTO AN EXOTIC THAI NIGHT MARKET EVERY THURSDAYGeneral Press Releases Monday February 20, 2017 09:17
When night falls, diners visiting Salathip can feel the charm of a colourful Thai market and basks in the sounds of chefs cooking and serving Thai tapas-style specialties to Thai food enthusiasts. They can indulge in the ambience of an exotic Thai night market and sample an explosion of exciting local flavours from live food station, with the Chao Phraya River as the perfect background for the evening.
Each live station showcases a la minute taste of Thai tapas-style dishes, such as Tom Yum Seafood (Spicy & Sour Seafood Soup with Lemongrass), Thai BBQ (Chicken Satay and Pork Neck served with Peanut Sauce and Chilli Sauce), Thai Salad (Papaya Salads and Steamed Sticky Rice), Thai Dessert (Crispy Banana with Rice Flour, Coconut Ice Cream, Sticky Rice with Mango) for the guest's gastronomic adventure. The main courses are served at the table. Guests can choose their preferred choice of main course from the Cha Plu Set, the Prik Thai Dum Set or the Phong Karee Set.
While savouring their authentic dinner, a set of classical Thai dance performance will take guests on a brief journey through Thailand's myths and fascinating culture. The Thai set menu is priced at Bt 1,888++ per person and available from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
For more information, please call the hotel's Restaurant Reservations on (66 2) 236 9952 or (66 2) 236 7777 or send an e-mail to restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com or proceed with a booking via the hotel's website http://www.shangri-la.com/bangkok/shangrila/dining/.
