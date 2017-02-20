MOVENPICK HOTELS RESORTS TAKES ITS CULINARY EXPERTISE TO NEW HEIGHTS, SERVING SIX VANILLA-INSPIRED DISHES AT ITS HOTEL RESTAURANTS GLOBALLY

MOVENPICK HOTELS RESORTS TAKES ITS CULINARY EXPERTISE TO NEW HEIGHTS, SERVING SIX VANILLA-INSPIRED DISHES AT ITS HOTEL RESTAURANTS GLOBALLYGeneral Press Releases Monday February 20, 2017 14:32
Traditionally used for desserts, vanilla produces exciting results when added to hearty savoury dishes: its mild flavour harmonises to surprising perfection with white meats and fish. Subtly reinforcing roasting aromas and herbal scents, vanilla also transforms tomatoes, beetroot and even onions with an unexpected touch of the exotic.
This exceptional taste experience has been encapsulated in six savoury vanilla creations, championing the queen of spices at Mövenpick hotels worldwide. The tempting entrees include "White onion veloute" (soup), "Sashimi of tuna and salmon" and "Goat cheese and figs salad", while the main course menu features "Pike perch filet and endive", "Veal tenderloin and Garden Vegetables" and "Guinea fowl breast Melba".
"These culinary creations have been concocted by our talented Director of Food & Beverage Europe, Thomas Hollenstein, who has set out to surprise our guests with this interesting mix of flavours," said Olivier Chavy, President and CEO, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts.
Fine Bourbon vanilla is used in all the dishes. Veracruz, a region of the Gulf of Mexico, is regarded as the global home of vanilla-growing. As long ago as the 14th century, the Aztecs enjoyed the fragrance of fermented orchid pods, but it was not until the 19th century that cuttings of vanilla spice arrived in Europe, in the botanical gardens of Paris. From there, they were transported to Madagascar and Reunion, then known as Île Bourbon – hence the name Bourbon vanilla. The French titles of the six 'Vanille Salee' dishes pay tribute to vanilla's origins.
