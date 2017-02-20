MOVENPICK HOTELS RESORTS TAKES ITS CULINARY EXPERTISE TO NEW HEIGHTS, SERVING SIX VANILLA-INSPIRED DISHES AT ITS HOTEL RESTAURANTS GLOBALLY

Bangkok--20 Feb--Delivering Asia Communications

Swiss-based hospitality group rolls out innovative 'Vanille Salee' concept internationally following its overwhelming success in Europe

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has rolled out its new vanilla-inspired savoury menu at all its properties, following the concept's overwhelming success in Europe.

Discerning diners can sample the innovative 'Vanille Salee' promotion from February 21 to March 21, 2017.

Comprising six one-of-a-kind vanilla-enhanced dishes, the concept is now being made available at properties across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Traditionally used for desserts, vanilla produces exciting results when added to hearty savoury dishes: its mild flavour harmonises to surprising perfection with white meats and fish. Subtly reinforcing roasting aromas and herbal scents, vanilla also transforms tomatoes, beetroot and even onions with an unexpected touch of the exotic.

This exceptional taste experience has been encapsulated in six savoury vanilla creations, championing the queen of spices at Mövenpick hotels worldwide. The tempting entrees include "White onion veloute" (soup), "Sashimi of tuna and salmon" and "Goat cheese and figs salad", while the main course menu features "Pike perch filet and endive", "Veal tenderloin and Garden Vegetables" and "Guinea fowl breast Melba".

"These culinary creations have been concocted by our talented Director of Food & Beverage Europe, Thomas Hollenstein, who has set out to surprise our guests with this interesting mix of flavours," said Olivier Chavy, President and CEO, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts.

"'Vanille Salee' is a real palate pleaser and we hope food enthusiasts who dine at our properties around Asia, Africa and Middle East will enjoy this new gastronomic experience."

Bourbon vanilla

Fine Bourbon vanilla is used in all the dishes. Veracruz, a region of the Gulf of Mexico, is regarded as the global home of vanilla-growing. As long ago as the 14th century, the Aztecs enjoyed the fragrance of fermented orchid pods, but it was not until the 19th century that cuttings of vanilla spice arrived in Europe, in the botanical gardens of Paris. From there, they were transported to Madagascar and Reunion, then known as Île Bourbon – hence the name Bourbon vanilla. The French titles of the six 'Vanille Salee' dishes pay tribute to vanilla's origins.

View the 'making of' video: http://bit.ly/2khqJaM

Download high-res images:http://bit.ly/2krFQSa