The Color Run presented by Fragrant Property brings back the fun Held 1st and 2nd April at Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station

Bangkok--20 Feb--The Color Run presented by Fragrant Property

The wait is over. The highly anticipated second edition of The Color RunTM presented by Fragrant Property is back. Part of The Color Run™ Tropicolor World Tour 2017, Bangkok's most popular fun run returns on Saturday and Sunday, 1st and 2nd April, and guarantees to be even more fun than ever before.

Color Runners will be bathed head to toe in bright, colorful powder in special color zones located every one kilometre along the #Happiest5k route. Take your time and savor the fun as this is not a timed race. There are no winners. You can run, walk, crawl if you must, just don't miss out on the chance for some cool selfies along the way.

The fun doesn't stop once you cross the finish line, however. The post-race Finish Festival includes the famed color "Throwing Festival", live DJ by DJ ONO and lots of entertaining activities from event sponsors which continues until 8:30pm.

Speaking about the second edition, Pada Vorakanon, Vice President, Corporate Branding Division of presenting sponsor Fragrant Property PLC, said "The Color Run™ Thailand is a unique, fun event that has become very popular with Bangkok residents. It's an excellent way to showcase and encourage people to live and enjoy a healthier lifestyle. This fits well with Fragrant Property's vision to create residential communities inline with modern lifestyles and to support and inspire a healthy lifestyle for our residents."

"We're very excited to host the second edition of The Color Run™ Thailand in Bangkok again this year. Since we opened for registrations the feedback has been excellent and we look forward to welcoming thousands over 1st and 2nd April at Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station," commented Winnie Heng, Vice President of organisers IMG Services (Thailand).

Get yourself ready for The Color Run™ presented by Fragrant Property. Held Saturday and Sunday 1st and 2nd April 2017 at the Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station, registration is now open at www.thecolorrun.co.th with tickets priced at 800THB, and 1,000THB for VIP, and 3,000THB for Group registration (4 persons). Color Runners receive a limited edition Tropicolor t-shirt, embroidered headband, a finisher's medal, a color packet, temporary tattoos and many more gifts from event sponsors. VIP Color Runners will also receive The Color Run™ sun glasses, flower lei, socks and wristband.

Keep up-to-date through our facebook (www.facebook.com/TheColorRunThailand) and IG (@TheColorRunTHA) channels.

Event Details

Venue: Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station.

Date: 1st and 2nd April 2017.

Time: 2:30pm – Gate opens.

4:00pm – Run starts.

8:30pm – Event ends.

Registration Fee: 800THB and 1,000THB for VIP.

3,000THB for Group registration (4 persons).

Registration Opens: 19th December 2016

(registration ends when all entry slots are filled).

For more information:

Website: www.thecolorrun.co.th

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheColorRunThailand

Twitter: www.twitter.com/TheColorRunTHA

Instagram: www.instagram.com/TheColorRunTHA

Hashtags: #Tropicolor #Happiest5k