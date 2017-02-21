FULL OF FLAVOR WITH XIN TIAN DIS LAMB SPECIALTIES

FULL OF FLAVOR WITH XIN TIAN DIS LAMB SPECIALTIESGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 21, 2017 17:29
Regarded as a preferred haunt for lovers of Cantonese food, Xin Tian Di at Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park invites you to indulge your taste buds with the restaurant's special à la carte menu featuring a sumptuous collection of classic lamb dishes.
Throughout March, this award-winning Cantonese restaurant highlights the rich and distinctive earthy flavor of lamb in many delicious dishes – all perfectly complemented with flavorful ingredients and prepared by Xin Tian Di's Master Chinese Chef, Lam Kok Weng. Served every day for lunch and dinner, menu highlights include Grilled shoulder of lamb with Hong Kong-style BBQ sauce, Wok-fried Osmanthus-infused lamb with wild mushroom, classic Slow braised Cantonese-style lamb stew as well as many other delectable lamb dishes all cooked to perfection for you to try.
Sophisticated yet contemporary, Xin Tian Di is located on the hotel's 22nd floor, offering a refreshing retreat from the frantic pace of the city, with services that are as much appreciated as the fine, authentic food.
