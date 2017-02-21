ANIMAL WELFARE PIONEER AND SOI DOG FOUNDATION CO-FOUNDER GILL DALLEY DIES

ANIMAL WELFARE PIONEER AND SOI DOG FOUNDATION CO-FOUNDER GILL DALLEY DIESGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 21, 2017 15:22
It is with profound regret and unfathomable sadness that we announce the passing of Gill Dalley, co-founder of Soi Dog Foundation. Gill was just 58 years old. The inaugural winner of the Canine Hero of the year award at the 2011 Animals for Asia conference in Chengdu China, and the first non-Asian by birth to be named an Asian of the year by Channel News Asia Singapore in their annual awards, Gill passed away after a short battle with cancer.
Having retired with husband John to Phuket in 2003, from her native Yorkshire in the UK, the couple were determined to do something about the horrendous stray dog and cat problem they had witnessed previously on holidays. They teamed up with Margot Homburg, a Dutch retiree who had registered Soi Dog Foundation as a Dutch foundation the year before and had been sterilizing dogs in her home city of Bangkok, before moving to Phuket.
Working together as dog catchers and nurses the three of them started to run mobile clinics, utilising volunteer vets from overseas, mainly at their own expense. Barely a year later, Gill who had been weakened by a broken rib, darted a dog which ran into a flooded former rice paddy. In retrieving the dog she unknowingly became infected by a rare soil borne bacteria. She developed septicemia a few days later and was given a 10% chance of survival. Beating the odds, she did however lose both her lower legs and suffered damage to her arms. In December 2004, she discharged herself from hospital determined she would be home by Christmas. Three days after discharge the Asian tsunami struck, killing her best friend and volunteer Leone Cosens. Gill, still wheelchair bound, initially counseled survivors and relatives of victims before commencing to work at mobile clinics throughout the area.
With Margot forced to take early retirement through ill health, she became the driving force in expanding the work of Soi Dog Foundation, including the establishing of its first shelter. Whilst husband John focused on the illegal Thai dog meat trade, it was Gill who took the lead in expanding Soi Dog's sterilisation programme, preventing literally millions of unwanted puppies and kittens being born with no future, and at the same time fulfilling Leone's dream to establish a shelter for dogs that had been victims of cruelty and abuse, and discarded puppies too young to fend for themselves.
Over the past three years she designed and oversaw the building of the largest hospital entirely dedicated to street dogs in Asia, and a shelter facility that is probably unmatched anywhere in the world. A perfectionist by nature, everything had to be right, even to the type of screws used to attach fittings. Every building at the shelter including the cat hospital was designed by Gill, determined to provide the best possible care for those dogs and cats that had nowhere else to turn.
Today Soi Dog Foundation is the largest foundation in Asia working with stray dogs and cats. Currently employing nearly 200 staff, registered in seven countries and aiming to achieve 100,000 sterilisations per year, and end the cruel Asian dog meat industry, it is expanding its operations to other countries in the region as well as throughout Thailand. Without Gill and her determination to carry on and beat the odds, Soi Dog Foundation simply would not exist today, and the stray dogs and cats of the region have lost one of their greatest champions. Sadly, despite fighting bravely for the past few weeks she faced a battle that even she could not overcome.
