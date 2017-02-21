Celebrate the Season of Love with the Sweet Blossom Package at Breeze Spa, Amari Watergate Bangkok

Celebrate the Season of Love with the Sweet Blossom Package at Breeze Spa, Amari Watergate BangkokGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 21, 2017 12:00
For the dreamiest month of the year, Breeze Spa at Amari Watergate Bangkok has prepared a "Sweet Blossom Package", exclusively crafted for this romantic occasion. Starting off with a mood body scrub, by which your skin will be exfoliated with care for 30 minutes, you can then select your massage treatment of choice from Breeze Spa's menu of signature mood massages for the next 60 minutes. After the sensational mood massage, bathe in a Jacuzzi lusciously foamed with a red wine scent or opt to steam your body with aromatic herbs, giving your skin some tender love and care. For a perfect ending to such sweet treatment, Breeze Spa will be serving a chocolate fondue in celebration of the season of love.
Latest Press Release
Angsana Laguna Phuket is proud to announce that Mr. Watcharapong Saikaew, Assistant Director of Events at Angsana Laguna Phuket is the first Thai Resident to receive his CMP certification after passing the rigorous exam in November 2016. The Certified...
For the dreamiest month of the year, Breeze Spa at Amari Watergate Bangkok has prepared a "Sweet Blossom Package", exclusively crafted for this romantic occasion. Starting off with a mood body scrub, by which your skin will be exfoliated with care for 30...
Prosecutors from eight South American countries confirmed that they have formally agreed to launch a regional law enforcement network to combat wildlife poaching, trafficking and illegal logging. The "Sao Paolo declaration" was signed and affirmed by...
Karl Hudson - Area Vice President – Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Myanmar of Marriott International, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Schlueter as a General Manager of Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers. Michael has over...
Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc. (CPF) –Thailand- presented "CPF CEO Awards 2016" to recognize the company's excellent innovation initiatives. The awards presentation has been held for 8 years consecutively to honor winning innovators and encourage...