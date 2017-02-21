Celebrate the Season of Love with the Sweet Blossom Package at Breeze Spa, Amari Watergate Bangkok

Bangkok--21 Feb--Amari Watergate Bangkok

For the dreamiest month of the year, Breeze Spa at Amari Watergate Bangkok has prepared a "Sweet Blossom Package", exclusively crafted for this romantic occasion. Starting off with a mood body scrub, by which your skin will be exfoliated with care for 30 minutes, you can then select your massage treatment of choice from Breeze Spa's menu of signature mood massages for the next 60 minutes. After the sensational mood massage, bathe in a Jacuzzi lusciously foamed with a red wine scent or opt to steam your body with aromatic herbs, giving your skin some tender love and care. For a perfect ending to such sweet treatment, Breeze Spa will be serving a chocolate fondue in celebration of the season of love.

This package is available at 7,500 THB++ for two persons (120 minutes) daily throughout February 2017 from 10:00 to 22:00 hrs.

For more information or reservations, please contact Breeze Spa, Amari Watergate Bangkok Tel. +66 (0) 2653 9000 ext. 394 or e-mail watergate@breeze-spa.com.