Innovation Helps CPF Grow Sustainably

Bangkok--21 Feb--CPF

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc. (CPF) –Thailand- presented "CPF CEO Awards 2016" to recognize the company's excellent innovation initiatives. The awards presentation has been held for 8 years consecutively to honor winning innovators and encourage employees to initiate new ways to improve work efficiency and open wider business opportunities for the company, aiming to achieve its goal of being a world leading sustainable food provider.

Presiding over the awards presentation, Mr. Adirek Sripratak, CPF President and Chief Executive Officer, said the company's innovation development program has been showing satisfactory results since its introduction several years ago. This contest has motivated executives and employees worldwide to adapt or apply ideas and initiatives to their work in order to enhance productivity, improve efficiency, and increase the company's competitive advantage. Innovation will help the company realize its vision of being "Kitchen of the World."

"The main objective is to motivate all employees to adapt the innovative solutions to create better work results or add some more values to the company which is part of the steps toward being a leading innovation organization", said Mr.Sripratak.

According to Mr. Virote Kumpeera, CPF' Innovation Committee Chairman, the "CPF CEO Awards 2016" organized under "Create Values, Do New Things" theme, allowed employees worldwide to submit their entries to the Innovation Committee. This year, a total of 3,561 initiatives from all locations were submitted to the selection committee who picked the best 18 excellent innovations as the winners. To further inspire employees to continuously improve and create innovations in their work, a collection of 197 projects were showcased at the event which was recently held at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in Bangkok.