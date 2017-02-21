Dusit International appoints new Vice Presidents of Sales and Marketing departments

Dusit International appoints new Vice Presidents of Sales and Marketing departmentsGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 21, 2017 12:58
Global hospitality company Dusit International today announced the appointment of Ms Prachoom Tantiprasertsuk as Vice President Sales, and Mr Michael Leong as Vice President Marketing, effective 15 February 2017.
Ms Tantiprasertsuk has worked for Dusit International since 2015 as General Manager of Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Resort. She studied Hotel Management at London City College and counts hotel companies such as Peninsula Hotels, Four Seasons Hotels, InterContinental Hotels Group, and Anantara among her former employers. In her new position she will oversee MICE, Online Travel Agents, Global Sales Offices, Hotel Sales, and Revenue Management.
Mr Leong, meanwhile, has been promoted from his previous position as Dusit International's Assistant Vice President of Branding, Loyalty and Digital Marketing. In his new role he will be responsible for Branding, Digital Marketing, Reservations, Partnerships, Advertising, and Dusit's guest loyalty programme, Dusit Gold. Prior to joining Dusit International in 2015, Mr Leong was the Vice President of Digital Marketing of Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts.
"With over 45 properties now in the pipeline worldwide, Dusit International is about to embark on a period of unprecedented growth which will present many challenges and opportunities," said Mr Boon Kwee. "To combat the former and embrace the latter, our sales and marketing departments will each play a key role in supporting our sustainable development. I am delighted we have been able to promote Ms Tantiprasertsuk and Mr Leong from within the company, and I now look forward to working with them both as we continue to deliver our unique brand of gracious hospitality to the world."
