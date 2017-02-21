Particular about Pasta at Don Giovanni Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao

Bangkok--21 Feb--Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao

This month, chef Stefano is crafting his pasta masterpieces with all kinds of thrilling and filling ingredients for you to savor from the 16th to the 28th February 2017. As always at this authentic Italian-style restaurant, the pasta and sauces are home-made and hearty.

Try the beet-root ravioli filled with scallops and sea bass (THB 790++); or the braised duck tortellini with Parmesan cheese, Porcini mushrooms and a saffron reduction (THB 750++); or the ravioli filled with ricotta cheese and Parmesan cheese "Bergamasca style" (THB 720++), plus so many more delicious options.

Don Giovanni, a charming Italian restaurant, is named after Mozart's most famous opera, and its ambience springs from a warm-hearted love of life. An Italian master chef prepares specials for lunch and dinner. Here the pasta is homemade and the sauces are wonderfully Italian. A variety of excellent Italian wines and spirits are available to complement every meal.

Prices are subject to 10% service charge and 7% government tax.

For reservation please contact Tel: +66 (0)2 541 1234 ext. 4151

Email: fb_office@chr.co.th

Don Giovanni – Italian Restaurant

Lobby Floor, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok Hotel

Open Mon - Sat: 11.30 – 14.30 hrs. (Lunch) / 18.00 – 22.30 hrs. (Dinner)

Saturday open for dinner only and closed on Sunday