Photo Release: Gonzalez Byass launched The London No1 at UNO MAS, Bangkok

Bangkok--21 Feb--V PR Gonzalez Byass launched The London Nº1 at UNO MAS Spanish restaurant, 54th fl Centara Grand at Central World Bangkok with a MasterClass and a cocktail demonstration follow by guest bartending, all led by Mr. Boris Ivan, Gonzalez Byass International Spirits Ambassador (No 4 from left) and Mr. Xavier Vicente, Asia Pacific Export Sales Director in Gonzalez Byass (No 5 from left) From Left: Mr. Robert F. Maurer Loeffler (GM, Group Director of Operations City Hotels of Centara) Mr. Jorge Padilla (CEO in icon Wines) Mr. Valent Soisuvant (CEO of Playboy Thailand) Mr. Boris Ivan (International Spirits Ambassador of Gonzalez Byass) Mr. Xavier Vicente (Asia Pacific Export Sales Director of Gonzalez Byass) Mr. David W. Nowak (Executive Assistant Manager i/c Food & Beverage)

