Photo Release: AJE joins Esso to donate more than 60,000 bottles of Cielo for Southern Thailand Flood Relief

AJE Group, one of the leading international beverage producers in Thailand, is joining with Esso (Thailand), to donate 61,428 bottles of AJE's Cielo purified drinking water, to the victims in the southern provinces of Thailand recently hit by the severe floods, and still in need of assistance. The donation, valued at THB 860,000, is being made via the Thai Red Cross Society.

Mr. Surasak Jintananarumit, Commercial Director at AJEThai, together with Mr. Mongkolnimit Auacherdkul, Director and Public and Government Affairs Manager, and Mr. Yodpong Sutatham, Director and Retail Sales Manager at Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited, handed the 61,428 bottles to the Thai Red Cross Society representative, M.R. Priyangsri Watanakun, Assistant Secretary General of the Thai Red Cross Society and Director of the Fund Raising Bureau, knowing that there is still a very great need for clean drinking water in the hard hit southern provinces.

"Southern Thailand has faced some of the worst flooding in its history. Through our donation, both AJE and Esso want to express our deep empathy and caring for the Thai people affected by these floods, especially those in remote areas where needed help has been hard to reach", noted Mr. Surasak Jintananarumit, Commercial Director at AJEThai.

Cielo is a top quality bottled purified water product, meeting the highest levels of the national standards for drinking water in Thailand. AJE, and Esso, a leading transport fuel retailer, have worked together since 2014, with Esso offering Cielo, free of charge, to drivers who fill up with gas at Esso stations nationwide.

Photo caption: M.R. Priyangsri Watanakun (center), Assistant Secretary General of the Thai Red Cross Society and Director of the Fund Raising Bureau, received the donation of 61,428 bottles of Cielo purified drinking water from Mr. Surasak Jintananarumit (far right), Commercial Director, AJEThai and the representatives of Esso (Thailand), Mr. Mongkolnimit Auacherdkul (2nd left), Director and Public and Government Affairs Manager, and Mr. Yodpong Sutatham (far left), Director and Retail Sales Manager at Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited.