Dusit Thani College reintroduces International BBA Program in collaboration with Ecole hoteliore de Lausanne

Dusit Thani College, a private college operated by global hospitality company Dusit International with campuses in Bangkok and Pattaya, today officially reintroduced its International Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in Hotel and Resort Management.

Certified by Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL), frequently ranked the best management school in the world, the program aims to develop and produce highly qualified graduates and supply the needs of the hospitality industry both inside and outside of Thailand.

The program was established in 2013 and developed to suit both Thai and International students who are interested in embarking on a career as a hospitality professional, through experiencing international standards of learning, as well as gaining extensive real work experience in the hospitality industry.

Combining the teaching philosophy of EHL and the gracious Thai hospitality provided by Dusit Thani College (DTC), the distinctive program adheres to strict operational protocols which sees all teaching staff from DTC tested by EHL in Switzerland, to ensure that DTC graduates achieve the same standards as every institution certified by EHL around the world.

Students also have the opportunity to participate in a Study Abroad Program (SAP) which allows them to study for two years at their home EHL certified institution and then transfer their credits to EHL in Switzerland to finish their education.

This year marks the graduation ceremony for the first batch of students in Thailand who have successfully completed four years of study.

These graduates have demonstrated the practical operational competencies, industrial knowledge and experience, interpersonal and management capabilities, as well as the academic rigor, necessary to not only achieve a degree certified by the world's best hospitality school, but also to develop the mindset and values necessary to be open-minded, pragmatic and creative hotel professionals.

"Great hospitality relies on great people," said Mr Lars Eltvik, Managing Director of Dusit Education. "As a people company and a learning company, Dusit seeks to attract and develop young people who have a passion for hospitality. These young people will be the next generation of professionals, leading this exciting industry into the future. By enabling their development and fostering their skills, Dusit Thani College serves to help them achieve this aim."

Dr Sarote Phornprapha, the President of Dusit Thani College and Director of Dusit Education for Thailand, said, "Our International BBA Program in Hotel and Resort Management directly responds to the needs of the global hospitality industry which is currently facing a shortage of skilled, qualified staff. Our key learning processes involve a dynamic blend of academic activities, teamwork assignments and self-study, which sets our students up for success in the workplace. We are delighted to present this program in collaboration with Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne."

Mr Andre Mack, Director of Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne, said, "Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne is very proud to be partners with Dusit Thani College to contribute to the development of talents for the Thai and Asian hospitality industry. The students who will graduate today will carry the core values which have made the success of EHL. These are relevance, rigor, excellence, as well as a pragmatic approach to business. I wish them good look in their careers and I can assure you that we will be watching their progression."

In addition to the International Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in Hotel and Resort Management, both DTC and EHL have furthered their collaboration by offering short courses in the form of an Executive Education Program. This program is suitable for hotel personnel who want to improve their skills and accelerate their professional and career development within the industry.

For more information about Dusit Thani College and its various programs, please visit www.dtc.ac.th

Full details about Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne are available at www.ehl.edu