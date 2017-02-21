Holiday Inn Pattaya announced Happy Valentines special cocktail of February

Holiday Inn Pattaya announced Happy Valentines special cocktail of FebruaryGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 21, 2017 13:25
Holiday Inn Pattaya invites you to experience special cocktails of the month "Happy Valentine's" with a romantic view of Rooftop Terrace at 25th floor, Executive Tower and relax ambience at Havana Bar throughout February. Price at THB 450 net / 2 glasses.
Enjoy "Happy Valentine's" cocktail throughout this from 05.00pm – 11.00pm at Rooftop terrace, Executive Tower 25 floor and from 02.00pm – 11.00pm Havana Bar, Holiday Inn Pattaya. For more information or reservation please call. 038 725 555.
Latest Press Release
The official unveiling of Ville fantastique II, a stunning sculpture created and donated by the late Thai-based world renowned sculptor Valerie Goutard (Val) takes place today at Benjasiri Park, on Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok. The unveiling ceremony is being...
Holiday Inn Pattaya invites you to experience special cocktails of the month "Happy Valentine's" with a romantic view of Rooftop Terrace at 25th floor, Executive Tower and relax ambience at Havana Bar throughout February. Price at THB 450 net / 2...
One to One Contacts PLC. Leading contact center outsource has been awarded "2017 Frost & Sullivan Thailand Outsourced Contact Center Service Provider of the Year" for 5 years in a row from Frost & Sullivan for excellent in capturing revenue,...
Getting married isn't always a walk in the park – not only do couples spend a great deal of time finding wedding vendors they can click with. To make the journey to the aisle (and a stylish abode) smoother, JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok are hosting an...
Global hospitality company Dusit International today announced the appointment of Ms Prachoom Tantiprasertsuk as Vice President Sales, and Mr Michael Leong as Vice President Marketing, effective 15 February 2017. Ms Tantiprasertsuk has worked for Dusit...