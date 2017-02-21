Marriott International Announces Michael Schlueter as General Manager of Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers

Bangkok--21 Feb--Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers

Karl Hudson - Area Vice President – Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Myanmar of Marriott International, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Schlueter as a General Manager of Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers.

Michael has over 30 years of international hospitality management experience having worked in key hotels throughout Europe and Asia. He started his career with Starwood in 1987 at the Sheraton Frankfurt Hotel, Germany, with 1,026 rooms and has since taken leadership roles in Le Meridien, Westin and St Regis properties. With his background in Room Operations, his career has taken him through different hotels in Germany and countries including Poland, Russia and Turkey. Prior to joining the Royal Orchid Sheraton in Bangkok, Thailand, he was Managing Director of The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa and St. Regis Langkawi as well as the Langkawi International Convention Center (LICC), on the Island of Langkawi in Malaysia.

A Business School graduate from the University of Munich, Germany, Michael is enthusiastic in engaging and leading his team towards greater heights at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Bangkok.