Bangkok--21 Feb--Cape Dara Resort Pattaya Khun Pattamon Mekavatakul , Vice President of Cape Dara Resort Pattaya welcomed world famous DJ Zedd during his stay at Top Star Private Pool Residence

Photo Release: CAPE DARA RESORT WELCOMED DJ ZEDD

Photo Release: AJE joins Esso to donate more than 60,000 bottles of Cielo for Southern Thailand Flood Relief AJE Group, one of the leading international beverage producers in Thailand, is joining with Esso (Thailand), to donate 61,428 bottles of AJE's Cielo purified drinking water, to the victims in the southern provinces of Thailand recently hit by the severe...

Particular about Pasta at Don Giovanni Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao This month, chef Stefano is crafting his pasta masterpieces with all kinds of thrilling and filling ingredients for you to savor from the 16th to the 28th February 2017. As always at this authentic Italian-style restaurant, the pasta and sauces are...

ANIMAL WELFARE PIONEER AND SOI DOG FOUNDATION CO-FOUNDER GILL DALLEY DIES It is with profound regret and unfathomable sadness that we announce the passing of Gill Dalley, co-founder of Soi Dog Foundation. Gill was just 58 years old. The inaugural winner of the Canine Hero of the year award at the 2011 Animals for Asia...

The Impossible Diplomacy of Human Rights Lecture by Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington D.C. on the occasion of the presentation of Georgetown University's Trainor Award for Excellence in the Conduct of...

