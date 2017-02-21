RUNNERS UNITE FOR THE KHAO MAI KAEW TRAIL RUN 2017, IN PATTAYA

Bangkok--21 Feb--Active Management Asia

Over 1,400 runners descended upon Pattaya'sKhao Mai Kaew Trail,inthe Thailand Trail Championship Series 1, on 22nd January 2017, organized by AMA Events.

As part of the new Thailand Trail Championship Series 2017, professional sport event management company AMA Eventsorganised the Khao Mai Kaew Trail Run, in Pattaya. The race took place on 22nd January 2017, and saw over 1,400 runners and many more spectators flock to Chonburi'sKhao Mai Kaew Reservation Park, the birthplace of trail running in Thailand.

In this first of a four-part race series, participants ranged in age and ability. Competing in male and female classes of varying age groups, racers battled on courses of 50km, 25km, 10km and 3km in distance. With both cash and sponsor prizes on the table, awarded to winners in each race category, over THB 45,000 was up for grabs. The first three winners in each category received trophies, while every participant was able to take home a commemorative medal.

Racers arrived from all over the country to compete. A challenging trail, AMA ensured the races were tailored to suit differing abilities, from hardcore to fun runners. Top athletes took on the arduous 50km loop, with extreme focus, while families with small children and the elderly tackled the 3km loop, at their own leisurely, enjoyable pace. Competitors began arriving for registration from 6:00am, and start times were staggered from 6:30am, with the race cut-off time at 5:30pm. The beautiful scenery along the trail made for a spectacular day outdoors, for everyone involved.

The Thailand Trail Championship will see another three races over the remainder of the year, with racers accumulating points in the hopes of winning the 'Champion of Trails 2017' title. Further locations include Prachinburi, NongYai and Chiang Rai, respectively. The Thailand Trail Championships Series 2 is set for 26th February 2017, at the Columbia Trail Masters XII, in Khao Ito, Prachinburi.

For more information and race registration, visit www.ama-events.com.