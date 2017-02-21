YOUR BIG DAY, YOUR LUXURIOUS WAY

YOUR BIG DAY, YOUR LUXURIOUS WAYGeneral Press Releases Tuesday February 21, 2017 13:13
Getting married isn't always a walk in the park – not only do couples spend a great deal of time finding wedding vendors they can click with. To make the journey to the aisle (and a stylish abode) smoother, JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok are hosting an elegant fete on 5th March 2017 (from 10:00am to 07.00pm) that brings everything soon-to-wed lovebirds need under one roof.
This year, with a "Green Botanical" concept, soon-to-wed couples can preview a host of elegant themes, meet the hotel's seasoned wedding planners, taste the exquisite food and beverages option and explore the array of unique venues for your one-of-a-kind celebration.
JW Luxury Wedding Fair will also present a highly curated list of vendors, from jewelers to wedding gown boutique, quirky invitation supplier to wedding planning wizards; you can expect to find all the dreamy details a wedding calls for.
Plus, you'll receive one-day only perks upon confirming your wedding during the showcase. Couples who book a wedding package at the event will receive additional benefits from the hotel and its partners, for example 5% discount on Food and Beverage to all couples confirming their big day during the event, to a complimentary after party for spending above THB 700,000. From its partners, KTC Bank offers double bonus points for KTC card holders. Especially, the highest spender using KTC credit card will receive a couple wedding rings valued at THB 55,000.
As the time goes by, JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok has positioned itself to be so much more than a hotel but a treasured place to reserve and keep precious moments and memories of your life. For more information or to join our special giveaway, please visit our page at: https://www.facebook.com/JWMarriottBKK or contact our wedding experts at (tel) 02 656 7700 or (email) tapanee.p@marriott.com.
Latest Press Release
The official unveiling of Ville fantastique II, a stunning sculpture created and donated by the late Thai-based world renowned sculptor Valerie Goutard (Val) takes place today at Benjasiri Park, on Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok. The unveiling ceremony is being...
Holiday Inn Pattaya invites you to experience special cocktails of the month "Happy Valentine's" with a romantic view of Rooftop Terrace at 25th floor, Executive Tower and relax ambience at Havana Bar throughout February. Price at THB 450 net / 2...
One to One Contacts PLC. Leading contact center outsource has been awarded "2017 Frost & Sullivan Thailand Outsourced Contact Center Service Provider of the Year" for 5 years in a row from Frost & Sullivan for excellent in capturing revenue,...
Getting married isn't always a walk in the park – not only do couples spend a great deal of time finding wedding vendors they can click with. To make the journey to the aisle (and a stylish abode) smoother, JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok are hosting an...
Global hospitality company Dusit International today announced the appointment of Ms Prachoom Tantiprasertsuk as Vice President Sales, and Mr Michael Leong as Vice President Marketing, effective 15 February 2017. Ms Tantiprasertsuk has worked for Dusit...