YOUR BIG DAY, YOUR LUXURIOUS WAY

Bangkok--21 Feb--JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok

JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok Holds JW's Luxury Wedding Fair on March 5th, 2017

Getting married isn't always a walk in the park – not only do couples spend a great deal of time finding wedding vendors they can click with. To make the journey to the aisle (and a stylish abode) smoother, JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok are hosting an elegant fete on 5th March 2017 (from 10:00am to 07.00pm) that brings everything soon-to-wed lovebirds need under one roof.

This year, with a "Green Botanical" concept, soon-to-wed couples can preview a host of elegant themes, meet the hotel's seasoned wedding planners, taste the exquisite food and beverages option and explore the array of unique venues for your one-of-a-kind celebration.

JW Luxury Wedding Fair will also present a highly curated list of vendors, from jewelers to wedding gown boutique, quirky invitation supplier to wedding planning wizards; you can expect to find all the dreamy details a wedding calls for.

Plus, you'll receive one-day only perks upon confirming your wedding during the showcase. Couples who book a wedding package at the event will receive additional benefits from the hotel and its partners, for example 5% discount on Food and Beverage to all couples confirming their big day during the event, to a complimentary after party for spending above THB 700,000. From its partners, KTC Bank offers double bonus points for KTC card holders. Especially, the highest spender using KTC credit card will receive a couple wedding rings valued at THB 55,000.

As the time goes by, JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok has positioned itself to be so much more than a hotel but a treasured place to reserve and keep precious moments and memories of your life. For more information or to join our special giveaway, please visit our page at: https://www.facebook.com/JWMarriottBKK or contact our wedding experts at (tel) 02 656 7700 or (email) tapanee.p@marriott.com.