Watcharapong from Angsana Laguna Phuket is the first Thai Resident to receive the CMP Certification

Bangkok--21 Feb--Angsana Laguna Phuket

Angsana Laguna Phuket is proud to announce that Mr. Watcharapong Saikaew, Assistant Director of Events at Angsana Laguna Phuket is the first Thai Resident to receive his CMP certification after passing the rigorous exam in November 2016.

The Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) programme was launched by The Convention Industry Council (CIC) in 1985. The main goal of the CMP program is to enhance knowledge and performance of meeting professionals, develop the status and credibility of the profession and advance uniform standards of practice and boost overall performance of event planners.

The CMP program is recognised globally as the badge of excellence in the meeting, convention, exhibition and event industry. The CMP exam is developed by planners from around the world and the certification itself is held by professionals from 55 countries. With more than 14,000 meeting professionals having received CMP Certification, the CMP program has led the way in standardising event industry best- practices throughout the globe.

The qualifications for certification are based on professional experience, education, and a rigorous exam. To obtain a CMP certification, you need a minimum of 36 months of full time employment in the meetings industry and to pass an exam consisting of 165 multiple choice questions which cover major topics from Financial Management, Human Resources, Marketing, Event Design, Project Management, Risk Management, Site Management, Stakeholder Management and Strategic Planning.

With 10 years in the field of Events & Meetings, Watcharapong Saikaew holds professional expertise in MICE & Events in the Hotel Industry before joining Angsana Laguna Phuket in 2013. "It is an honor to achieve the CMP Certification as it is my first achievement in quality management. Those in the MICE & Events industry will know that those who passed the CMP have set a good understanding and mastery of the regulations, laws and best practices that must be adhered to in organising meetings. With this achievement, I am thankful for Angsana Laguna Phuket for giving me this opportunity to create a name in the industry and thank you everyone for their kind support" Watcharapong said after completing this program.