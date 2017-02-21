Thai-based Valerie Goutards Monumental Sculpture, Ville fantastique II officially unveiled by Benjasiri Park

กรุงเทพฯ--21 ก.พ.--Total Quality PR

Deputy Governor of Bangkok and the French Ambassador Preside over the Important Event

The official unveiling of Ville fantastique II, a stunning sculpture created and donated by the late Thai-based world renowned sculptor Valerie Goutard (Val) takes place today at Benjasiri Park, on Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok. The unveiling ceremony is being presided over by the Deputy Governor of Bangkok Mrs Wanwilai Promlakano, and the French Ambassador to Thailand, H.E. Mr. Gilles Garachon, who announces the donation of this sculpture on behalf of Val. After words of appreciation by the Deputy Governor, she is presented Ville Fantastique II's certificate of authenticity by Mr. Frederic Morel, Valerie's husband, and the Director of Figures & Sala Ltd.

Ville fantastique II is a wondrous sculpture, and a true example of the artristry that Valerie Goutard created. As Val saw it, Thailand, and in particular the city of Bangkok, was her home, and the place where she found fulfillment, happiness, inspiration and love, and where her work as an artist found success. She decided to offer in return this sculpture to the people of Bangkok in order to thank them for their warm welcome and great support.

Prior to her passing in October last year, Val was determined to install this piece of sculpture in a prime and public space where everyone could have access to it without having to enter a museum. Today, at Benjasiri Park, her dream has come true.

Val had especially chosen this piece of artwork as she saw Bangkok as a city that looks like what the piece physically captures, and that what she had created is precisely this expression of the city's fantastic life affirming urbanity. Val felt real joy knowing that this sculpture, her gift to Thailand, could bring happiness to the people of Bangkok in their daily lives.

The plaque on the base of Ville fantastique II was engraved with the following message of Val: "Surreal vision of the city, crossed destinies, doors and windows opened to the horizon to foster dreams and free thinking".