FAMILY-FILLED SUNDAY LUNCH, NEW TROUT FISH MENU
Wednesday February 22, 2017
One of Bangkok's most appetizing Sunday traditions – Family-Filled Sunday Lunch at Level 7, The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok – just got a fresh injection of indulgence. Starring the talented chefs' "six of the best", the new signature menu explores the seriously umami world of trout, including:
Linger longer as the obsessive chefs continually refresh, replenish and cook to order from 12:00 to 15:00 hrs. Westin Kid's Club welcomes the young ones with engaging games, activities and entertainment all the way through as the strolling magician baffles and bewilders between diners.
Live cooking culinary themes include Mediterranean, featuring fresh pasta, pizzas and salads, and Asian, including local Thai cuisine, regional wok-cooked dishes and noodles. A carvery and hot buffet area offers traditional roasts and grills of premium quality meats while a dedicated Japanese section serves sushi and sashimi complemented by a raw food buffet. Sunday Lunch ends on a high note with an irresistible array of desserts complete with chocolate fondue and Mövenpick ice cream.
Priced at THB 2,490 net per person; half price for children 11-12 years old and children 3-10 years old accompanied by a paying adult dine free. SPG members are entitled to 50% off when they book through The Westin Grande Sukhumvit Bangkok's online store.
