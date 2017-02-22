FAMILY-FILLED SUNDAY LUNCH, NEW TROUT FISH MENU

Bangkok--22 Feb--The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok

FAMILY-FILLED SUNDAY LUNCH, NEW TROUT FISH MENUFUN + GAMESAT SEASONAL TASTES

Throughout the month of March, Keep it tight in the family circle on the day of rest at Seasonal Tastes' new Family-Filled Sunday Lunch featuring prime trout, creative cookery and enthralling entertainment.

One of Bangkok's most appetizing Sunday traditions – Family-Filled Sunday Lunch at Level 7, The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok – just got a fresh injection of indulgence. Starring the talented chefs' "six of the best", the new signature menu explores the seriously umami world of trout, including:

• Pan-Fried Trout, Lemon Butter and Toasted Almonds

• Steamed Trout with Thai-Style Chili Lime Sauce

• Deep Fried Trout with Garlic, Chili, Sweet Basil

• Smoked Trout flavored with Juniper Berries, Horseradish Cream Toast& Butter

• Grilled Trout, Grilled Zucchini and Mango Salsa

• Rock-Salt Roasted Whole Trout and Fresh Herbs

Linger longer as the obsessive chefs continually refresh, replenish and cook to order from 12:00 to 15:00 hrs. Westin Kid's Club welcomes the young ones with engaging games, activities and entertainment all the way through as the strolling magician baffles and bewilders between diners.

Live cooking culinary themes include Mediterranean, featuring fresh pasta, pizzas and salads, and Asian, including local Thai cuisine, regional wok-cooked dishes and noodles. A carvery and hot buffet area offers traditional roasts and grills of premium quality meats while a dedicated Japanese section serves sushi and sashimi complemented by a raw food buffet. Sunday Lunch ends on a high note with an irresistible array of desserts complete with chocolate fondue and Mövenpick ice cream.

Priced at THB 2,490 net per person; half price for children 11-12 years old and children 3-10 years old accompanied by a paying adult dine free. SPG members are entitled to 50% off when they book through The Westin Grande Sukhumvit Bangkok's online store.

To make a reservation, please call 02 207 8000 or email fb.bangkok@westin.com. Visit us at www.westingrandesukhumvit.com and find us on www.facebook.com/westinbangkok or follow us on Instagram @westinbangkok.