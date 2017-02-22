A Natural Treasure Lanna....The Charm of the North 2017 13th solo exhibition by Jay Surasen

A Natural Treasure Lanna....The Charm of the North 2017 13th solo exhibition by Jay SurasenGeneral Press Releases Wednesday February 22, 2017 10:26
Jay was born in Kalasin, Thailand. The simple Lanna lifestyle attracted him to settle in Chiang Mai. His art reveals the natural beauty and the modest daily life of past generations. By cultivating awareness, Jay is encouraging the preservation of the Lanna traditional way of life among the younger generation. His romantic themes combine the realms of nature, memory and illusion. The expressive paintings are incredibly vibrant, imparting a magical feeling that the world is brighter than we see it in our day-to-day lives.
Jay Surasen is an artist based in the North of Thailand. He lives a simple life and creates his work from his studio in the mountain of Chiang Mai. His art always reveals the natural beauty of the subject and shows his love and respect for nature.
