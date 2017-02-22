March cocktail at TENFACE Bangkok

General Press Releases Wednesday February 22, 2017 12:52
Bangkok--22 Feb--TENFACE Bangkok

Drinks promotion of March 2017 at Wanara Eatery and Sita Bar, TENFACE Bangkok would take you to another step of getting cooler and fresher after a long hot day in Bangkok. Let's enjoy good vibe along with delicious drinks to cool off this summer heat "Paradise Splash" for only THB 199 nett/ glass.

