Photo Release: ABAC Students visited Material Worlds Showroom in Nonthaburi

Bangkok--22 Feb--Material World’s

In February, a group of Assumption University lecturer and students visited Material World Company for Supply Chain Management Program in Nonthaburi.

The purpose of the site visit was to provide an opportunity for students to gain more knowledge and a real experience on business.

During the visit, the students were gained a better understanding of warehouse and logistic solution process in the work field by Manager from each Business Units and other professional team members. The students were briefed about products, technologies, services and demonstrated.

Summing up the students said that they earn more experience and finally, Material World also set up special gifts to all the visitors.