Photo Release: 38th Anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran At Dusit Thai Bangkok

Photo Release: 38th Anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran At Dusit Thai BangkokGeneral Press Releases Wednesday February 22, 2017 14:53
H.E. Mohsen Mohammadi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran hosted a cocktail reception to celebrate the 38th Anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran held at Napalai Ballroom of Dusit Thani Bangkok. The event was attended by Assoc. Prof. Chavanee Tongroach, Vice Minister for Tourism and Sports and Gen. Surasak Srisak, Vice Minister for Energy, with foreign diplomats and honorable guests.
Picture shows: (from Left) Gen. Surasak Srisak; Vichak Visetnoi, Advisor to the Minister of Commerce; Narong Vongsumitr, Foreign Relations of the Foundation of Islamic Centre of Thailand; Madam Batoul-H.E. Mohsen Mohammadi; Gen. Dr. Sonthi Boonyaratglin, Former Deputy Prime Minister and Former Commander-in-chief of Royal Thai Army; Assoc. Prof. Chavanee Tongroach and H.E. Panyarak Poolthup, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
