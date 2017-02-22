oysters of the world At Madison Anantara Siam Bangkok 3 16 March 2017

oysters of the world At Madison Anantara Siam Bangkok 3 16 March 2017General Press Releases Wednesday February 22, 2017 16:09
Delight in sheer gastronomic pleasure with the ultimate pairing. Madison will run a special promotion "Oysters of the World", offering freshly-shucked prime oysters from across the globe accompanied by the fine Barton & Guestier Blanc de Blancs Brut from Loire from 3 – 16 March 2017.
Specially chosen fresh oysters from across the globe will be on offer individually to diners. Select your oysters from the ice oyster bar in Madison such as Fine De Claire oysters from France, Eagle Rock oysters from the U.S, Matoya oysters from Japan and Tasmanian Oysters from Australia amongst a host of other varieties from these countries and pair with the clean and aromatic Barton & Guestier Blanc de Blancs Brut from Loire for a taste sensation.
Prices start from a reasonable THB 140++ per oyster and each one is served on ice with condiments. Bottles of Barton & Guestier Blanc de Blancs Brut from Loire are available at the promotional price. (**Prices are subject to 10% service charge and 7% government tax.)
