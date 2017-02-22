THE THAILAND CYCLING CHAMPIONSHIP 2017 COMES TO CHANTHABURI AT CHATRIUM GOLF RESORT SOI DAO CHANTHABURI

General Press Releases Wednesday February 22, 2017 10:46
Bangkok--22 Feb--Chatrium Hotels & Residences
THE THAILAND CYCLING CHAMPIONSHIP 2017 COMES TO CHANTHABURI AT CHATRIUM GOLF RESORT SOI DAO CHANTHABURI FROM 10-12 MARCH 2017
It's time to take to two wheels and visit Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi for an event that's packed with fitness and fun in your very own breathtaking highland sanctuary.

All comers are invited to the Thailand Cycling Championship 2017 organized by Tubsai Municipal District and the Thai Cycling Association from the 10th-12th March as the 3rd round from 5 in a countrywide competition amid the stunning natural scenery of one of the most beautiful corners of the kingdom.

It's going to be a truly awesome activity for bike lovers everywhere including road and mountain bike flat road competition for the prestigious King's Cup and is the perfect opportunity to up your fitness game and take your health to a whole new level.

The entire order of events is as follows:
10th March 2017: Bike for Health starting from Pongnamron District Office to Lake B of Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi and back to Pongnamron District Office.
11th March 2017: (1) Bike Time Trial starting from Pongnamron District Office to Wat Nam Kiew and back to Pongnamron District Office. (2) Mountain biking around the mountains at Klong Phra Phut Reservoir.
12th March 2017: Road biking around Lake B of Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi.
The entry fee is THB 350 per day with the Bike for Health being free of charge.
The event allows competitors and spectators to take in the picture-perfect views and unparalleled serenity with the majestic Soi Dao Mountain acting as a memorable backdrop to a memorable experience.

And after a tiring but satisfying day of pedal power what better way to end it than by enjoying a freshly-prepared exquisite meal at Soi Dao Restaurant before retiring to you luxuriously appointed and spacious room or suite overlooking the expansive golf course.

So whether you're a budding Tour de France "Maillot Jaune" wearer or just want to enjoy a delightful day of family and friends fun get on your bike and head down to Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi.
Don't miss our special room rate offer from now until 31 March 2017 at only THB 2,100 per room per night including breakfast.

Latest Press Release

GQ Get Fit 2017: ปั่น กัน ใหญ่

To avoid any accidents that may occur, please refrain from using yourown car and service team. GQ Thailand will be providing a safety team,emergency medical response team, service team, and water stationsduring the event. เปิดรับสมัครตั้งแต่วันจันทร์ที่...

THE THAILAND CYCLING CHAMPIONSHIP 2017 COMES TO CHANTHABURI AT CHATRIUM GOLF RESORT SOI DAO CHANTHABURI FROM 10-12 MARCH 2017

Chanthaburi, February 2017: It's time to take to two wheels and visit Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi for an event that's packed with fitness and fun in your very own breathtaking highland sanctuary. All comers are invited to the Thailand...

ศศินทร์เปิดเยี่ยมชมสถาบัน พร้อมเข้าฟังหลักสูตรปีการศึกษา 2560

สถาบันบัณฑิตบริหารธุรกิจ ศศินทร์ แห่งจุฬาลงกรณ์มหาวิทยาลัย เปิดรับสมัครนิสิตใหม่ สำหรับปีการศึกษา 2560 หลักสูตร Full -Time MBA, Part - Time MBA for Managers (evening classes), Dual MBA & Master of Engineering, or Executive MBA programs....

THE THAILAND CYCLING CHAMPIONSHIP 2017 COMES TO CHANTHABURI AT CHATRIUM GOLF RESORT SOI DAO CHANTHABURI

THE THAILAND CYCLING CHAMPIONSHIP 2017 COMES TO CHANTHABURI AT CHATRIUM GOLF RESORT SOI DAO CHANTHABURI FROM 10-12 MARCH 2017 It's time to take to two wheels and visit Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi for an event that's packed with fitness and...

ภาพข่าว: อธิบดีกรมศุลกากรร่วมการประชุมหารือ Customs Counselor, New Zealand Embassy

นายกุลิศ สมบัติศิริ อธิบดีกรมศุลกากร พร้อมคณะ ร่วมการประชุมหารือกับ Mr.Brian Lamb Customs Counselor, New Zealand Embassy Ms.Karen Campbell Trade Commissioner Mr.Warren Boyes, President และคณะ New Zealand-Thai Chamber of Commerce...

Related Topics

CHATRIUM GOLF RESORT chanthaburi Champions Thailand Chatrium AN EVENT Resorts It?s time Fitness Resort