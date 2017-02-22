Photo Release: Standards Accreditation

Bangkok--22 Feb--Chai PR. Ms. Aschara Adulayapichit (4th from left), Human Resources & Legal Director of SGS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, recently presented ISO 9001: 2015 Accreditation Certificate to Mr. Tan Eng Leong (3rd from left), Senior Vice President - Total Quality Management of Dusit International as the first Thai hotels and resorts group receiving such an accreditation with excellent standards in management and services at the Dusit Thani Hotel.

Latest Press Release

POCKET FRIENDLY LUNCH SET MENUS Now Kisso expresses a selection of original bentos and set menus especially aimed at elevating the midday dining experience to an unparalleled level, starting from Baht 350++. Variety is indeed the spice of lunchtime life at Kisso with the latest...

Photo Release: Centara Bartender Competition 2017 held at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok Winfried Hancke (4th left), group director of operations food & beverage at Centara Hotels & Resorts, recently organized the "Centara Bartender Competition 2017" together with Pornseak Pharksuwan (2nd left), sales director – reserve /...

I-GENIUS EDUCATION IS GEARING UP TO EXPAND THEIR UNLIMITED COURSE BUFFET TO NEW MARKETS TARGETING 120 MILLION BAHT IN REVENUE FOR 2017 I-Genius Education, an English language development institute, is proudly announcing their plan to continue pushing forward at full steam into the English training course market in Thailand. Following their success in growing a strong customer base among...

FAMILY-FILLED SUNDAY LUNCH, NEW TROUT FISH MENU Throughout the month of March, Keep it tight in the family circle on the day of rest at Seasonal Tastes' new Family-Filled Sunday Lunch featuring prime trout, creative cookery and enthralling entertainment. One of Bangkok's most appetizing Sunday...

Photo Release: Standards Accreditation Ms. Aschara Adulayapichit (4th from left), Human Resources & Legal Director of SGS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, recently presented ISO 9001: 2015 Accreditation Certificate to Mr. Tan Eng...

Related Topics