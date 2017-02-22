Photo Release: Centara Bartender Competition 2017 held at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Bangkok--22 Feb--Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao

Winfried Hancke (4th left), group director of operations food & beverage at Centara Hotels & Resorts, recently organized the "Centara Bartender Competition 2017" together with Pornseak Pharksuwan (2nd left), sales director – reserve / prestige channel of Diageo Moët Hennessy (Thailand) Ltd at Krungthep Suite, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok.

Chennarong Bhumichitr (1st left), senior brand ambassador of Diageo Moët Hennessy (Thailand) Ltd., and David Nowak (7th left), executive assistant manager in charge food & beverage at Centara Grand & Bangkok convention Centre at CentralWorld, are also co-referees of the event and jointly congratulated Varaporn Kamta from Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin (5th left), the winner of Centara Bartender Competition 2017; Natramin Chokchaitanarin (6th left), first runner-up from Centara Grand Phratamnak Pattaya and Veerapong Jairak (3rd left), second runner-up from Centara Karon Resort Phuket.