Photo Release: Centara Bartender Competition 2017 held at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Photo Release: Centara Bartender Competition 2017 held at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao BangkokGeneral Press Releases Wednesday February 22, 2017 16:54
Winfried Hancke (4th left), group director of operations food & beverage at Centara Hotels & Resorts, recently organized the "Centara Bartender Competition 2017" together with Pornseak Pharksuwan (2nd left), sales director – reserve / prestige channel of Diageo Moët Hennessy (Thailand) Ltd at Krungthep Suite, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok.
Chennarong Bhumichitr (1st left), senior brand ambassador of Diageo Moët Hennessy (Thailand) Ltd., and David Nowak (7th left), executive assistant manager in charge food & beverage at Centara Grand & Bangkok convention Centre at CentralWorld, are also co-referees of the event and jointly congratulated Varaporn Kamta from Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin (5th left), the winner of Centara Bartender Competition 2017; Natramin Chokchaitanarin (6th left), first runner-up from Centara Grand Phratamnak Pattaya and Veerapong Jairak (3rd left), second runner-up from Centara Karon Resort Phuket.
Latest Press Release
Now Kisso expresses a selection of original bentos and set menus especially aimed at elevating the midday dining experience to an unparalleled level, starting from Baht 350++. Variety is indeed the spice of lunchtime life at Kisso with the latest...
Winfried Hancke (4th left), group director of operations food & beverage at Centara Hotels & Resorts, recently organized the "Centara Bartender Competition 2017" together with Pornseak Pharksuwan (2nd left), sales director – reserve /...
I-Genius Education, an English language development institute, is proudly announcing their plan to continue pushing forward at full steam into the English training course market in Thailand. Following their success in growing a strong customer base among...
Throughout the month of March, Keep it tight in the family circle on the day of rest at Seasonal Tastes' new Family-Filled Sunday Lunch featuring prime trout, creative cookery and enthralling entertainment. One of Bangkok's most appetizing Sunday...
Ms. Aschara Adulayapichit (4th from left), Human Resources & Legal Director of SGS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, recently presented ISO 9001: 2015 Accreditation Certificate to Mr. Tan Eng...