Chefs New Gourmet Delights at the Sunday Jazzy Brunch

Chefs New Gourmet Delights at the Sunday Jazzy BrunchGeneral Press Releases Wednesday February 22, 2017 15:18
Our gifted chef presents special seafood dishes, including premium sashimi of keta, hamachi, Alaskan salmon, yellow fin tuna, and Japanese scallop gratin. There will also be oysters Rockefeller, Alaskan crab cakes with pineapple salsa, trout caviar, roasted suckling pig, and a Tuscan tartare station serving Fassone beef, potatoes, egg bottarga, and winter black truffle. Bangkok's finest international buffet also features a mouth-watering array of antipasti, salads, pasta, exotic Asian favorites, and a carvery.
Held across three award-winning venues, Rossini's, basil, and The Living Room, the Sunday Jazzy Brunch is renowned as Bangkok's finest buffet. The fabulous choice includes an array of antipasti, succulent cold cuts, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, artisan breads and imported cheeses. At live cooking stations our talented chefs cook a la minute dishes to order while the carvery serves traditional Sunday roasts. An enticing display of freshly netted seafood includes French oysters, Alaskan king crab, sushi and sashimi, and much more. Lovers of exotic flavors can also experience authentic Indian curries, spicy Thai temptations and delicate Chinese dim sum delights. Last but not least is the array of mouth-watering desserts and homemade ice creams.
The Sunday Jazzy Brunch also features live music from Jazziam. Founded by singer and bandleader, Athalie de Koning, the four-piece band play timeless jazz standards and funky reinventions of old tunes, and always keep the focus on swing and improvisation.
Latest Press Release
Delight in sheer gastronomic pleasure with the ultimate pairing. Madison will run a special promotion "Oysters of the World", offering freshly-shucked prime oysters from across the globe accompanied by the fine Barton & Guestier Blanc de Blancs Brut...
Make Sunday more memorable with enticing new dishes at the Sunday Jazzy Brunch, the spectacular family feast at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok. Our gifted chef presents special seafood dishes, including premium sashimi of...
Dusit Thani Bangkok and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Paris office jointly welcomed Yaniss Lespert, famous French Actor from French Series called "Fais pas ci, fais pas ça" and Betina Orsetti, Model and Make-Up Artist at Benjarong...
H.E. Ms. Saida Muna Tasneem, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Thailand recently hosted a dinner at Bangrak room of Dusit Thani Bangkok in honour of H.E. Mr. Nurul Islam, B.Sc., Hon'ble Minister of Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment,...
H.E. Mohsen Mohammadi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran hosted a cocktail reception to celebrate the 38th Anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran held at Napalai Ballroom of Dusit Thani Bangkok. The event was attended by...