Chefs New Gourmet Delights at the Sunday Jazzy Brunch

Bangkok--22 Feb--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Make Sunday more memorable with enticing new dishes at the Sunday Jazzy Brunch, the spectacular family feast at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

Our gifted chef presents special seafood dishes, including premium sashimi of keta, hamachi, Alaskan salmon, yellow fin tuna, and Japanese scallop gratin. There will also be oysters Rockefeller, Alaskan crab cakes with pineapple salsa, trout caviar, roasted suckling pig, and a Tuscan tartare station serving Fassone beef, potatoes, egg bottarga, and winter black truffle. Bangkok's finest international buffet also features a mouth-watering array of antipasti, salads, pasta, exotic Asian favorites, and a carvery.

Held across three award-winning venues, Rossini's, basil, and The Living Room, the Sunday Jazzy Brunch is renowned as Bangkok's finest buffet. The fabulous choice includes an array of antipasti, succulent cold cuts, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, artisan breads and imported cheeses. At live cooking stations our talented chefs cook a la minute dishes to order while the carvery serves traditional Sunday roasts. An enticing display of freshly netted seafood includes French oysters, Alaskan king crab, sushi and sashimi, and much more. Lovers of exotic flavors can also experience authentic Indian curries, spicy Thai temptations and delicate Chinese dim sum delights. Last but not least is the array of mouth-watering desserts and homemade ice creams.

The Sunday Jazzy Brunch also features live music from Jazziam. Founded by singer and bandleader, Athalie de Koning, the four-piece band play timeless jazz standards and funky reinventions of old tunes, and always keep the focus on swing and improvisation.

With a spectacular buffet and live music from Jazziam, it's the perfect way to make the weekend special for the whole family.

• The renowned Sunday Jazzy Brunch is served every Sunday from 12.00 to 15.00 hours on level 1.

• The Sunday Jazzy Brunch is 2,500++ Baht per person. Free flow wines at 1,500++ Baht per person.

• The Grande Club members and SPG members enjoys privileges.

For further information, please contact: 02 6498353 email dining.sgs@luxurycollection.com