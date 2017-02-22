Photo Release: Yaniss Lespert and Betina Orsetti Welcomed At Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--22 Feb--Dusit Thani Bangkok Dusit Thani Bangkok and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Paris office jointly welcomed Yaniss Lespert, famous French Actor from French Series called "Fais pas ci, fais pas ça" and Betina Orsetti, Model and Make-Up Artist at Benjarong restaurant of Dusit Thani Bangkok. They were invited by TAT Paris to stay in Bangkok before attending a special project, "Thailand Wedding Destiny" in order to demonstrate Thailand as a world wedding and honeymoon destination. Picture shows: (from left) Yaniss Lespert and Betina Orsetti

