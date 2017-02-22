POCKET FRIENDLY LUNCH SET MENUS

Bangkok--22 Feb--The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok

POCKET FRIENDLY LUNCH SET MENUSAT KISS0 JAPANESE RESTAURANT

Now Kisso expresses a selection of original bentos and set menus especially aimed at elevating the midday dining experience to an unparalleled level, starting from Baht 350++.

Variety is indeed the spice of lunchtime life at Kisso with the latest additions of:

• Salmon Shirashi Jyu (salmon sashimi on rice set)

• Kaisen Shirashi Jyu (seafood sashimi on rice set)

• Nabeyaki Udon Set

• Kisso Bento Set

• Vegetarian Bento

• Seafood Fried Set

Relish the complex flavors and captivating decor of Kisso Japanese Restaurant. The serene setting, infused with authentic Japanese accents, only serves to accentuate one's appetite for the finest, freshest, most authentic and yet original cuisine.

Kisso is open for lunch daily from 12:00 to 14:30 hrs. and dinner 18:00 to 22:30 hrs. on the 8th floor of The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok. For more information, please call 02 207 8000 or email kisso.bangkok@westin.com. Visit us on www.kissobangkok.com and find us on www.facebook.com/kissobangkok