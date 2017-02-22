THE THAILAND CYCLING CHAMPIONSHIP 2017 COMES TO CHANTHABURI AT CHATRIUM GOLF RESORT SOI DAO CHANTHABURI FROM 10-12 MARCH 2017

THE THAILAND CYCLING CHAMPIONSHIP 2017 COMES TO CHANTHABURI AT CHATRIUM GOLF RESORT SOI DAO CHANTHABURI FROM 10-12 MARCH 2017General Press Releases Wednesday February 22, 2017 10:52
All comers are invited to the Thailand Cycling Championship 2017 organized by Tubsai Municipal District and the Thai Cycling Association from the 10th-12th March as the 3rd round from 5 in a countrywide competition amid the stunning natural scenery of one of the most beautiful corners of the kingdom.
It's going to be a truly awesome activity for bike lovers everywhere including road and mountain bike flat road competition for the prestigious King's Cup and is the perfect opportunity to up your fitness game and take your health to a whole new level.
And after a tiring but satisfying day of pedal power what better way to end it than by enjoying a freshly-prepared exquisite meal at Soi Dao Restaurant before retiring to you luxuriously appointed and spacious room or suite overlooking the expansive golf course.
Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi truly lives up to its promise of providing a "Breathtaking Highland Sanctuary." Set amidst 1,600 acres of lush greenery with stunning vistas of imposing Soi Dao Mountain the Denis Griffith's- designed 18-hole international class course was recently upgraded by GolfEast and is complemented by 47 opulent guestrooms with balconies overlooking the tranquil green, a Club House featuring Soi Dao restaurant, a fully-stocked Pro Shop and expansive outdoor pool.
For more information and reservations at Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi please contact +66(0) 89 9343008, visit www.chatrium.com, or Email: info.sdao@chatrium.com. And to learn more about Thailand Cycling Championship 2017 click onwww.thaicycling.or.th
