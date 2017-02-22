Satisfy your stomach with the best Sunday Brunch at The World

Satisfy your stomach with the best Sunday Brunch at The WorldGeneral Press Releases Wednesday February 22, 2017 12:22
The World restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld proudly presents a masterpiece Sunday brunch where families can enjoy Fresh seafood on ice, Cold cuts, Baked whole salmon, Foie Gras, Roasted Wagyu beef prime rib, Oyster Kilpatrick, Grilled pork chop with rosemary sauce, Pizza, Indian dishes, Sushi, Sashimi, and much more. A brand new station will also include Pan fried crispy mussels, Stir fried rice noodle Thai-style, Steam rice dumplings with minced pork, Steam tapioca balls with mince pork, Thai coconut pudding. Then finish your meal on a high note with a parade of desserts-cakes, tarts, chocolate fondue fountain morsels, homemade ice creams, sorbets and seasonal fresh fruits are all available at the dessert station.
Sunday Brunch is available from 11.30 to 15.00 hrs, and it is just THB 1,890++ per person (plus government tax and service charge) and is served with our sommelier's wine selection. And children aged 4 to 11 will receive a 50% discount on the buffet price while children under the age of 4 can eat for free.
