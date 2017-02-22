I-GENIUS EDUCATION IS GEARING UP TO EXPAND THEIR UNLIMITED COURSE BUFFET TO NEW MARKETS TARGETING 120 MILLION BAHT IN REVENUE FOR 2017

Bangkok--22 Feb--Petchy PR

I-Genius Education, an English language development institute, is proudly announcing their plan to continue pushing forward at full steam into the English training course market in Thailand. Following their success in growing a strong customer base among students and business clients, and as of recent also children, I-Genius wants to highlight the benefits of their pioneering buffet program with unlimited live courses, combined with sociable environment and modern teaching methods. To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of their business operations, I-Genius is offering special promotions to thank customers and excite all the English lovers that can join the event at Eden Zone, Central World Shopping Plaza.

Mr. Ratchapon Siritanawattana, Managing Director of I-Genius Education Co., Ltd., and its initiator and founder, commented on their success: "I-Genius Education with their innovative buffet course, a live course taught in classrooms by native speaker teachers that allows students to study every day for unlimited hours, introduced a welcome alternative to the stagnant English course market in Thailand. In response to a warm reception from customers looking for more flexibility in their English course, the business experienced tremendous growth, which in turn attracted new players to this rapidly-growing market. At first, I-Genius targeted mostly the working class, however, with growing demand for English classes, especially among parents who are concerned with their children's language skills, I-Genius Education continues to develop courses and expanding into young learners market as well as strengthening their position in the students market."

I-Genius Education is Thailand's leading English Institute, inaugurated in 2007, which started off as a small language institute founded on the principals of practicality and all-around accessibility. Thanks to the unique concept and unparalleled teaching style proven to develop language skills of students, I-Genius Education became popular among English enthusiasts, recording 1 million Baht in revenue in the first year and accelerating to 100 million Baht over the 10-year period. Today the institute operates 9 branches with 2 separate brands including 5 branches of I-Genius Education, the English development institute for working people at Central Lardprao, Central World, Central Plaza Udonthani, Central Plaza Khonkaen and Central Festival Chiangmai, and 4 branches of I-Genius Kids, the English development institute for children at Central Plaza Lardprao, Central Plaza Westgate, Central Festival Eastville and Central World.

Ratchapon added "Key factors for continued success of I-Genius Education include language program concept different from other institutes and a variety of up-to-date classes tailored to student's needs. At I-Genius Education, every course focuses on Practical English skills and accuracy necessary for real-world interactions, all instructed by native speaker teachers from England and the U.S.A., exposing students to original accents. The class activities are designed to develop learning skills applicable to daily life. Most importantly, however, class atmosphere offers much more than a typical classroom does, serving as "Third Place" for students to meet and share experiences, encouraging students to come to the class on a regular basis."

Market expansion plan of I-Genius Education is to continue improving on the original formula for the adult school and continue expanding into the children's education market, in view of high growth potential for the segment and moderate competition due to small number of players. In the first half of 2017, I-Genius Kids is scheduled to open its fifth branch at Central Pinklao. Additionally, in an effort for I-Genius to become the most popular brand among their target group, an online course is currently in the development stage for even more flexible and efficient studying. Last but not least, Kritapak Udompanich (Boom), representing the teenage audience and the new generation of customers who value the importance of English language, has been appointed brand ambassador of I-Genius Education for this year.

"Over the past 10 years, English institutes in Thailand have undergone tremendous changes. The modern classroom is moving away from the typical model where lessons are instructed live by teachers inside a class to an on-demand online format catered to busy lifestyles of students, allowing them to attend the class at their convenience instead of having to travel distances to learn. As a result, to meet this demand, existing and newcomer English Institutes are beginning to offer more online English courses."

The overall picture of English institute business in Thailand continues to grow with ongoing competition driven by more important role of the English language. The world of liberalized economy and trade attracts increasing number of large MNCs to invest in Thailand. Thai people therefore need to prepare for effective communication. I-Genius Education, an English language institute, ceaselessly improves education quality and develops more productive courses, while expanding their business through franchising. Complacency cannot move business forward. We believe that unique course scheme and continuous development of up-to-date materials by team of experienced specialists will enable I-Genius Education to generate 120 million Baht revenue in 2017, a 20% growth compared with 2016 and become the Popular Brand of target audience accordingly.

To celebrate their history of success and to announce new direction for their institute, I-Genius Education will organize a 10th Anniversary event, where you will meet hot stars including Kritpak Udompanich (Boom), I-Genius Education ambassador, Peempol Panichthamrong (Pete) from the series "Make it Right", Jirakorn Sompitak (Aae) and Sirinthip Harnpradit (Rose) joining in the celebrations. Enjoy loads of special promotions for I-Genius customers and English enthusiasts. Come celebrate with I-Genius on February 25-26, 2017 at Eden Zone, Central World Shopping Plaza.