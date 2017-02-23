Celebrate the month of love with Cherry Brandy Cake at Asia Bakery.

Bangkok--23 Feb--Asia Hotel Bangkok February : Celebrate the month of love with Cherry Brandy Cake at Asia Bakery. Special promotion of cake and offer 30 % discount on all cake and bread. From 17.00 - 20.00 Hrs. For more information, please call 02-217-0808 Ext. 5358, 5268

Latest Press Release

Phuket Kings Cup Regatta 30th Anniversary final days racing marks #A Heritage of Passion Phuket King's Cup Regatta 30th Anniversary final day's racing marks 'A Heritage of Passion' In memory of HM the late King Bhumibol AdulyadejAnd in honor of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun3-10 December 2016, Kata Beach Resort...

Photo Release: Mrs. Suchitra Lohia and employee volunteers join Medical Mission at Mae Hong Son with Operation Smile Thailand Mrs. Suchitra Lohia, Director and Chairperson of the Sustainability Committee of Indorama Ventures Plc and volunteer employees join a Medical Mission at Mae Hong Son with Operation Smile Thailand to help provide access to surgery and post-operative care...

Plan International Gets Thailands Under-25s Ready for Work with Skill-Based Training and Employment Opportunities Plan International, an independent development and humanitarian organization, is organising the Getting Youth Ready for Work Activity to skill up young adults to improve their employment opportunities and economic status. Today's one-day event, at Ban...

Your Dream Wedding Comes True at The Peninsula Bangkok onsite wedding specialist team promise to create one of life's greatest events for youand your loved one. Whether you're dreaming of a fairytale-themed wedding, a classicor an elegant wedding, we would be honoured to make your dream wedding come...

Developing GMS strategy for Promoting Safe and Environment-Friendly Agro-based Value Chains The Asian Development Bank (ADB)-administered Core Agriculture Support Program Phase II (CASP2) in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives jointly organized a national consultation with public and private sectors and other relevant...

