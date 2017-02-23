Photo Release: Mrs. Suchitra Lohia and employee volunteers join Medical Mission at Mae Hong Son with Operation Smile Thailand

Photo Release: Mrs. Suchitra Lohia and employee volunteers join Medical Mission at Mae Hong Son with Operation Smile ThailandGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 23, 2017 11:00
Mrs. Suchitra Lohia, Director and Chairperson of the Sustainability Committee of Indorama Ventures Plc and volunteer employees join a Medical Mission at Mae Hong Son with Operation Smile Thailand to help provide access to surgery and post-operative care to patients who were born with cleft lips or palates; a birth defect, which can be repaired through surgery.
