ADB presents PPP collaboration opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region

Bangkok--23 Feb--Asian Institute of Technology

The Asia-Pacific region can benefit from Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is helping shape PPP as a key conduit for greater infrastructure investment. Sharing the PPP scenario in the region was a two-member team from the ADB team at a PPP interaction session organized at the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) on 16 February 2017.

Led by Ryuichi Kage and Amir J Qari of the ADB, the interaction session highlighted how the ADB established a dedicated Office of Public-Private Partnership (OPPP) to support and enable governments to secure greater private investment and generate economic growth in the region.

Introducing the topic, Mr. Surendra Shrestha, Vice President for Resource Development, AIT, remarked that most capital flow is now emerging from the private sector. Dr. Bindu Lohani, former ADB Vice President mentioned the role played by both AIT and ADB in the development of the Asia-Pacific region. Dr. Subin Pinkayan, Chairman, AIT Board of Trustees recalled that long before the term had acquired prominence, he had led a PPP-based hydropower project in Laos. Dr. Subin added that AIT can provide a linkage between its alumni and OPPP, and that it can serve as a neutral platform for development activities. AIT President Prof. Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai welcomed the ADB team to AIT, and spoke about the future role of AIT and its interaction with the private sector.

Addressing the session, Amir J Qari elaborated on the key challenges being faced by PPP in the Asia Pacific region. Weak enabling environment, lack of sustained commitment, weakness in legal and regulatory framework, and weak institutional framework are key challenges, he remarked. ADB aims to create more access to lending, private sector financing, technical assistance, and transaction advisory services to enable private sector participation in infrastructure, he added.