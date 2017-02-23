Four Hands by Attico Presents a Sustainable Artesian Dinner

Bangkok--23 Feb--Midas Communications International

Venues' Italian restaurant Attico features homegrown Michelin star dining

Sustainability in the spotlight: On February 7 and 8, 2017, Michelin-starred chef James Noble joined forces with Venues' Executive Chef Thomas Smith to create the eco-friendly farm-to-table "4 Hands" menu at Attico Italian Restaurant. With all ingredients sourced from Chef Noble's boutique farm in Pak Nam Pran and his local partners, the six-course menu featured delicious homegrown, organic products with an extremely low carbon footprint. The Mediterranean-style dishes included a river fish tagine with saffron and almond dough balls, braised beef cheek with mulberry and dried apples and a bacon panna cotta with honey. Chef Noble's creations also contained surprising ingredients such as borage and pennywort, as well as homemade preserved lemons and sundried tomatoes. To highlight Thailand's quickly developing wine industry, fragrant wines from the Hua Hin Hills Vineyards were paired with each of the six courses.

"This edition of 4 Handy at Attico was a great success. We served a menu of locally sourced ingredients and gave guests the chance to appreciate the purity of Chef Noble's organic produce. Seeing how much our team enjoyed putting this menu together and how delighted the guests were to be tasting these special dishes was a great experience. We look forward to working together with Chef Noble and his team in the future to bring more such experiences to our guests and support sustainable local businesses," says Radisson BLU Plaza General Manager Peter Feran.