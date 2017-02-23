Grand Opening of New Branch of Cafe Kantary At Cafe Kantary Saraburi

Grand Opening of New Branch of Cafe Kantary At Cafe Kantary SaraburiGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 23, 2017 15:51
A cheer goes up from Saraburi! Cafe Kantary has arrived! Now Saraburi offers the same delights as other lucky locations where, Cafe Kantary caters to its customers: aromatic reviving coffee; the best in savoury snacks and perfect pâtisseries and, of course, a satisfying feeling of warm welcome. Join the happy band of Cafe Kantary regulars.
Latest Press Release
