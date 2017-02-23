Photo Release: Chulalongkorn Medical School Foundation Organizes Charity Bowling to Support Medical Education in Thailand

Bangkok--23 Feb--Charn Issara Development Assoc. Prof. Chanchai Sittipunt, M.D., associate dean for planning and development, Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University (4th right) along with Songkran Issara, CEO of Charn Issara Development PLC. (4th left) recently organized the Charity Bowling Tournament to raise funds to support medical education and research of Chulalongkorn Medical School Foundation at blu-o, Siam Paragon. Photo from the left: Mr. Dittawat Issara, executive, Charn Issara Development PLC Mrs. Orapun Aroonrangsikul, executive, Charn Issara Development PLC Mrs. Supalarp Pitaklohapit, committee of Chulalongkorn Medical School Foundation Mr. Songkran Issara, CEO, Charn Issara Development PLC Assoc. Prof. Chanchai Sittipunt, M.D., associate dean for planning and development, faculty of medicine, Chulalongkorn University Assistant Professor Orasri Romyanan, committee of Chulalongkorn Medical School Foundation Ms. Karatphet Issara, executive, Charn Issara Development PLC Mrs. Wilai Intakul, executive, Charn Issara Development PLC

