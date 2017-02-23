ITS BACK ON: YOUR CRAVING FOR CRAB Ateliers high-rated dinner buffet returns for a second series

ITS BACK ON: YOUR CRAVING FOR CRAB Ateliers high-rated dinner buffet returns for a second seriesGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 23, 2017 15:15
Season one's star blue crab is back with two new co-star added soft-shell crab, appearing nightly in dishes such as soft shell crab somtam and crab dish of the day. Likewise new to season two are tiger prawn, mussel, clam and beef tenderloin.
Craving for Crab Season 2 is available every Sunday to Thursday. Served from 6.00 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. THB 1,299++ per person including soft drinks. Accor Plus members receive 50% discount on group dining up to 6 persons and selected credit cards holders are eligible for a special discount.
Latest Press Release
Mr. Chalermpon Kaewchinporn (fourth from right), Acting Vice President, Inflight Services Department, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), recently represented the Company to donate 465,221 Baht on behalf of THAI's Inflight Services...
"We are very proud to be able to continue this partnership with Italia Independent and Lapo Elkann, whose creativity and character never cease to surprise us. This new project was an extraordinary experience for us: putting Hublot's capacity for...
UTCC joins hands with MIT and Berkeley to organise IDE Thailand 2017, aiming at creating innovative entrepreneurs, driving Thailand towards Innovation-Driven Economy in response to Thailand 4.0 policy UTCC joins hands with MIT and Berkeley to organise...
A cheer goes up from Saraburi! Cafe Kantary has arrived! Now Saraburi offers the same delights as other lucky locations where, Cafe Kantary caters to its customers: aromatic reviving coffee; the best in savoury snacks and perfect pâtisseries and,...
Cholanat Yanaranop (5th from left), Executive Vice President of SCG and Chairman of SCG Sustainable Development Committee, congratulated and presented a money reward to Swachh Toilet team on winning H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Sustainability...