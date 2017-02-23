ITS BACK ON: YOUR CRAVING FOR CRAB Ateliers high-rated dinner buffet returns for a second series

Bangkok--23 Feb--PULLMAN BANGKOK GRANDE SUKHUMVIT

A must-see – and savour – dinner buffet specialty is back at Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit. Presenting 'Craving for Crab Season 2' Sunday to Thursday throughout 1 March and 31 May 2017.

The first season of Craving for Crab proved wildly popular. However, its run ended on a cliff-hanger.

Buffet guests were left to wonder how chefs at Atelier could possibly keep the culinary magic going.

Answer: by adding new stars to the cast.

Season one's star blue crab is back with two new co-star added soft-shell crab, appearing nightly in dishes such as soft shell crab somtam and crab dish of the day. Likewise new to season two are tiger prawn, mussel, clam and beef tenderloin.

Among other seafood highlights – all unlimited and great for sharing – are: grilled blue crab and tiger prawn; steamed blue crab; seafood on ice with shrimp and mussel; and sashimi and sushi.

All dinner buffets at Atelier feature a wide range of international cuisines as well as desserts including chocolate fountain, ice cream, cakes and crêpes.

Craving for Crab Season 2 is available every Sunday to Thursday. Served from 6.00 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. THB 1,299++ per person including soft drinks. Accor Plus members receive 50% discount on group dining up to 6 persons and selected credit cards holders are eligible for a special discount.

It's Back On: Your Craving for Crab at Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit

Date: Sunday – Thursday throughout 1 March- 31 May 2017

Time: 6.00 p.m. – 10.30 p.m.

Price: THB 1,299++ per person (including soft drinks)

Reservation: 02 204 4161

Website: www.pullmanbangkokgrandesukhumvit.com/restaurants-bars