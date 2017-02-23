Photo Release: Sahaviriya - PKPESO1 Consultation Meeting on Bangsaphan Education Development Programs

Bangkok--23 Feb--Sahaviriya Steel Industries Mr. Padungsak Pranudomrat, Assistant Vice President - Group Sustainable Development and Communications (GSC) of Sahaviriya Steel Industry Plc. (SSI), recently met Mr. Boontiam Angsawad, Provincial Education Officer of Prachuap Khiri Khan and Director of Prachuap Khiri Khan Primary Education Service Area Office 1 (PKPESO1) to discuss and exchange ideas about their collaboration on Bangsaphan education development programs. This meeting took place at Prachuap Khiri Khan Primary Education Service Area Office 1.

