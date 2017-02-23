Photo Release: THAI and Flight Attendants Association Make Donation for Southern Thailand Flood Victims

กรุงเทพฯ--23 ก.พ.--Thai Airways International Mr. Chalermpon Kaewchinporn (fourth from right), Acting Vice President, Inflight Services Department, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), recently represented the Company to donate 465,221 Baht on behalf of THAI's Inflight Services Department and the Flight Attendants Association, to provide aid to Southern Thailand flood victims. Mr. Ormsin Chivapruck (fifth from right), Minister to the Office of Prime Minister, accepted the donation that was witnessed by Mr. Niran Korsuwan (second from right), THAI Deputy Vice President, Inflight Services Department and Mrs. Chotirot Sibunruang (third from right) , THAI Director, Cabin Crew Administration Department, and Mr. Ninnad Pattanapaiboon (seventh from right), President of THAI Flight Attendants Association, at the Government House.

