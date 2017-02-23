Vietnamese Food Festival Kantary Hotel 304, Prachinburi

General Press Releases Thursday February 23, 2017 12:46
Bangkok--23 Feb--Cape & Kantary Hotels

On 8 to 10 March 2017, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Orchard Restaurant, Kantary Hotel 304, Prachinburi, we will present our Vietnamese Food Festival. Join us for a fabulous buffet feast featuring fare from the Orient. Our Vietnamese Food Festival dinner buffet will showcase shrimp-stuffed crispy egg crêpe, fresh Spring rolls, Vietnamese pork, rice noodles with other delicious delicacies and traditional treats from our expert Chef.

Enjoy The Vietnamese Food Festival at the Orchard Restaurant for only 490++ Baht per person. Children under 12 receive a 50% discount.
More details are available from Kantary Hotel 304, Prachinburi on 037-239-777or by visiting our website at: www.kantarycollection.com .

