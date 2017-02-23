30th Phuket Kings Cup Regatta concludes with final party hosted by Kata Group Resorts Thailand

Bangkok--23 Feb--Vivaldi PR

30th Phuket King's Cup Regatta concludes with final party hosted by Kata Group Resorts Thailand

Kata Group, Principal Host Sponsor of the 30th Phuket King's Cup Regatta, has been a prominent player in the hospitality industry in Thailand for more than 36 years, with a collection of properties in highly desirable beachfront locations.

The Regatta has been with Kata Group for 18 years now. Kata Beach Resort & Spa, one of six properties owned and managed by Kata Group, is the long-established home of the Phuket King's Cup Regatta, serving as race control center, media center, and venue for the Opening Ceremony and Closing Award Ceremony. The hotel also houses staff of the Phuket King's Cup Regatta Organizing Committee and its support teams, as well as providing quality accommodation to sponsor representatives and VIP attendees.

Pramookpisitt Achariyachai, President of Kata Group Resorts Thailand, said, "Congratulations to the winners and we're happy to see the event grow from year to year. To commemorate the Royal grace of HM the King who for decades encouraged the promotion of sailing as a sport in Thailand, we are humbled to once again be Principal Host Sponsor. I'm proud to be part of a legendary yachting event to support the sport that HM late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) loved most, in order to honor his legacy. The King did so much to encourage the promotion of sailing as a sport in Thailand."

He continues, "After 18 years of offering our support to the Phuket King's Cup Regatta, Kata Beach Resort & Spa is the home of the race. We jointly aim to promote Phuket as one of the top sailing destinations anywhere in the world. Kata also serves to support the province's policy in making Phuket a 'World Sports Paradise', as it attempts to attract notable sporting events such as golf, tennis and beach volleyball."