Supersonic Saturday launch party with Shintaro

General Press Releases Thursday February 23, 2017 16:58
Bangkok--23 Feb--CE LA VI
CÉ LA VI Bangkok and Grey Goose presentsSupersonic Saturdays launch party with Shintaro
Join the launch event for our new Saturday night focusing on fresh, new and diverse energetic beats including future house, trap and all sides of electronic dance music.
We can't think of a better person to jumpstart our night than a DJ that made history by becoming both the youngest and first Asian to win the Redbull Thr3estyle Championship: Shintaro!

Despite being a turntable trickster, he relentlessly rocks a crowd with his smooth mixes and infectious jams. A busy international touring schedule including a recent headlining role at the Ultra Music Festival has seen his following explode.

Table bookings 021082000
reservation-bkk@celavi.com
Complimentary ENTRY
Support by Knatz Srirongmuang and Tommy Nori
DRESS CODE: No Shorts, Sandals or Sleeveless shirts please

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Serves as Speaker in Overseas Management Training Program for Ambassadors in 2017

Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana, President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), served as a speaker in the "Overseas Management Training Program for Ambassadors in 2017" on the topic of "Promotion of Thai SMEs and Business Operators Overseas" at...

Come 4 pay 3 Sunday Brunch at Feast, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and Towers

Feast at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers proudly present Sunday buffet brunch with our special come 4 pay 3 promotion! Gather your family and friends to enjoy our variety of seafood selection on ice such as lobster, Alaskan crab legs, oysters,...

Supersonic Saturday launch party with Shintaro

CÉ LA VI Bangkok and Grey Goose presentsSupersonic Saturdays launch party with Shintaro Join the launch event for our new Saturday night focusing on fresh, new and diverse energetic beats including future house, trap and all sides of electronic...

พบกับดีเจชินทาโร ที่ CE LA VI Bangkok

CÉ LA VI Bangkok and Grey Goose presentsSupersonic Saturdays launch party with Shintaro พบกับดีเจชินทาโร ดีเจหนุ่มรูปหล่อที่เต็มไปด้วยพลังแห่งการสร้างสรรค์ ชินทาโรคือดีเจชาวเอเชีย และอายุน้อยที่สุดคนแรกที่คว้ารางวัล Redbull Thr3estyle Championship...

HOTEL MUSE BANGKOK 5TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION DINNER AT THE CIRCUS

"CIRQUE D'HIVER" PERFORMANCE BYINCREDIBLE THAI ACROBATS & AMAZING AERIAL ARTISTSLIVE AT MEDICI KITCHEN & BAR The award-winning Hotel Muse Bangkok, led by Mr. Nicolas Peth, the hotel's General Manager (3rd from Left), recentlycelebrated its 5th...

Related Topics

Electronic GREY GOOSE Shintaro Saturday Bangkok Present Launch CE LA VI Super S future