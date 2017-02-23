Supersonic Saturday launch party with Shintaro

Bangkok--23 Feb--CE LA VI

CÉ LA VI Bangkok and Grey Goose presentsSupersonic Saturdays launch party with Shintaro

Join the launch event for our new Saturday night focusing on fresh, new and diverse energetic beats including future house, trap and all sides of electronic dance music.

We can't think of a better person to jumpstart our night than a DJ that made history by becoming both the youngest and first Asian to win the Redbull Thr3estyle Championship: Shintaro!

Despite being a turntable trickster, he relentlessly rocks a crowd with his smooth mixes and infectious jams. A busy international touring schedule including a recent headlining role at the Ultra Music Festival has seen his following explode.

Table bookings 021082000

reservation-bkk@celavi.com

Complimentary ENTRY

Support by Knatz Srirongmuang and Tommy Nori

DRESS CODE: No Shorts, Sandals or Sleeveless shirts please