Photo Release: Amari Pattaya Donates Used Calendar to Father Ray Foundation

Bangkok--23 Feb--Amari Pattaya The management and CSR committee of Amari Pattaya supported Father Ray Foundation by donating used calendars for the blind. Ajima Chavalit-Thamrong, fundraising manager (second from left), received the calendars, which will be used as braille code for the blind and may also be used to create picture frames to develop the creativity of the children who are under the foundation's care. This programme shows that we can return something less but more for someone in Pattaya.

