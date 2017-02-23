Come 4 pay 3 Sunday Brunch at Feast, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and Towers

Bangkok--23 Feb--Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers

Feast at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers proudly present Sunday buffet brunch with our special come 4 pay 3 promotion! Gather your family and friends to enjoy our variety of seafood selection on ice such as lobster, Alaskan crab legs, oysters, scallops, king prawns, rock lobster and caviar. Enjoy many European foods – pizza and spaghetti with a variety of sauce. Visit our Japanese food corner where our Japanese chef stands by to slice Sashimi and make Sushi as your order. Or even Chinese cuisine offering Dim Sum, Peking duck, and suckling pig are ready for you. Live cooking stations proudly present foie gras, grilled and roasted meats, such as lamb, steak, and other international flavors. Dessert lovers, don't miss our Italian homemade gelato, chocolate fountains, made to order smoothies, and many more to serve you at only:

• THB 2,000.- nett /person – Free flow blended fresh fruit juices

• THB 800.- nett/person – Additional free flow red and white wine, sparkling, and beer

Prices are inclusive of 10% service charge and applicable government tax. Enjoy international selected foods at Feast with come 4 pay 3 promotion on every Sunday, between 11.30 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. The promotion is valid from now until October 31, 2017. For more information or reservations, please call Tel: 02 266 9214, e-mail: events.rosh@sheraton.com, Line@: @rosheratonbangkok, Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel, or website: www.royalorchidsheraton.com. Shuttle boat service is available from Saphan Taksin BTS Station to the Hotel every half-hour.