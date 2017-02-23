Come 4 pay 3 Sunday Brunch at Feast, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and Towers

Come 4 pay 3 Sunday Brunch at Feast, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and TowersGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 23, 2017 17:04
Feast at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers proudly present Sunday buffet brunch with our special come 4 pay 3 promotion! Gather your family and friends to enjoy our variety of seafood selection on ice such as lobster, Alaskan crab legs, oysters, scallops, king prawns, rock lobster and caviar. Enjoy many European foods – pizza and spaghetti with a variety of sauce. Visit our Japanese food corner where our Japanese chef stands by to slice Sashimi and make Sushi as your order. Or even Chinese cuisine offering Dim Sum, Peking duck, and suckling pig are ready for you. Live cooking stations proudly present foie gras, grilled and roasted meats, such as lamb, steak, and other international flavors. Dessert lovers, don't miss our Italian homemade gelato, chocolate fountains, made to order smoothies, and many more to serve you at only:
Prices are inclusive of 10% service charge and applicable government tax. Enjoy international selected foods at Feast with come 4 pay 3 promotion on every Sunday, between 11.30 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. The promotion is valid from now until October 31, 2017. For more information or reservations, please call Tel: 02 266 9214, e-mail: events.rosh@sheraton.com, Line@: @rosheratonbangkok, Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel, or website: www.royalorchidsheraton.com. Shuttle boat service is available from Saphan Taksin BTS Station to the Hotel every half-hour.
Latest Press Release
Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana, President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), served as a speaker in the "Overseas Management Training Program for Ambassadors in 2017" on the topic of "Promotion of Thai SMEs and Business Operators Overseas" at...
Feast at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers proudly present Sunday buffet brunch with our special come 4 pay 3 promotion! Gather your family and friends to enjoy our variety of seafood selection on ice such as lobster, Alaskan crab legs, oysters,...
CÉ LA VI Bangkok and Grey Goose presentsSupersonic Saturdays launch party with Shintaro Join the launch event for our new Saturday night focusing on fresh, new and diverse energetic beats including future house, trap and all sides of electronic...
CÉ LA VI Bangkok and Grey Goose presentsSupersonic Saturdays launch party with Shintaro พบกับดีเจชินทาโร ดีเจหนุ่มรูปหล่อที่เต็มไปด้วยพลังแห่งการสร้างสรรค์ ชินทาโรคือดีเจชาวเอเชีย และอายุน้อยที่สุดคนแรกที่คว้ารางวัล Redbull Thr3estyle Championship...
"CIRQUE D'HIVER" PERFORMANCE BYINCREDIBLE THAI ACROBATS & AMAZING AERIAL ARTISTSLIVE AT MEDICI KITCHEN & BAR The award-winning Hotel Muse Bangkok, led by Mr. Nicolas Peth, the hotel's General Manager (3rd from Left), recentlycelebrated its 5th...