Photo Release: SCG Supports Sustainability Award for The mai Bangkok Business Challenge @Sasin 2017

Bangkok--23 Feb--SCG

Cholanat Yanaranop (5th from left), Executive Vice President of SCG and Chairman of SCG Sustainable Development Committee, congratulated and presented a money reward to Swachh Toilet team on winning H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Sustainability Award granted for the top business plan on sustainable development in The mai Bangkok Business Challenge @ Sasin 2017 - a world-class business plan challenge competed entirely in English language. Comprising Master's Degree students from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, India, this year's Sustainability Award winning team presented an innovative online application that provides a comprehensive list of clean toilets in India in order to facilitate users who are searching for hygienic toilets in close proximity. The team represented outstanding effort and thus received H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's trophy as well as a money reward.

Sponsoring H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Sustainability Award is part of SCG's commitment in driving innovation and sustainability in accordance with SCG's strategy. In fact, SCG is not only focused on boosting people performance in terms of innovation and sustainable development, but also determined to actively seek an opportunity to develop interesting business plans in conjunction with SCG business advancement in the future.