Cachet Hospitality Group Brings Wahlburgers to Thailand

Bangkok--24 Feb--midas pr

Wahlburgers, the better burger restaurant brand which was founded by Chef Paul Wahlberg and celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie, will soon be opening its doors in Thailand. In partnership with Cachet Hospitality Group (CHG) and Thailand's Big Ho Corporation, the first 20 Wahlburgers restaurants are slated to launch in northern Thailand starting in 2017.

"With a growing demand for American-style food and entertainment, Thailand is the perfect place to launch Wahlburgers in South East Asia. The market here is developing quickly and people are always looking for something new and interesting. Wahlburgers' philosophy of creating great experiences for their guests through good service and excellent food closely matches CHG's vision, which is why we are sure this partnership will be a lasting success," explains CHG's CEO Alexander Mirza.

CHG has great plans for 2017. With new properties recently opened in New York City, USA and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the growing hospitality management company is quickly gaining momentum. This is also felt in South East Asia, where CHG has several projects in the pipeline, including its flagship Cachet Deluxe hotel in Bangkok, set to open in 2019. In addition to the upcoming opening of this iconic property, CHG has partnered with the American restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which is set to open 20 venues in northern Thailand in the coming years, as was announced at a celebratory event held in Hollywood in January.

To make this ambitious project reality, CHG is working together with Thailand's Big Ho Corporation, the owner of the master franchise for opening 100 new branches of Big C Supercenters in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Payao, Nan and Phrae in the coming years. Due to the new partnership with CHG, 20 of these locations will soon be featuring Wahlburgers restaurants, giving shoppers a new dining experience.

Wahlburgers is a family business from the United States, co-owned by actor and businessman Mark Wahlberg, most famous for his appearances in Deepwater Horizon, Ted and Entourage, and his brothers. The restaurants serve classic burgers and sandwiches but focus on sourcing the freshest, high-quality, local ingredients for all their products. The restaurants have a convivial, friendly atmosphere, thus creating a well-rounded dining experience. Their approach to dining and positively impacting the local community is what makes Wahlburgers the partner of choice of CHG, a hospitality company known for its focus on well-rounded lifestyle experiences.

"We're excited about this chance to grow in Asia. In the Cachet Hospitality Group we have a great partner that knows the market well and will help us quickly become established there," says Wahlburgers' CEO Rick Vanzura. "Since family, community and bringing people together through delicious food are values we share, we are sure our partnership will make great things happen in the future."